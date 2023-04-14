AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14TH: 33°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Change of scenery this weekend, but still mild for this time of the year. Cooling into next week, but closer to average temperatures for this time of the year. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture streams into the region ahead of low pressure to our south. Building clouds, but staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure grazing our area. Chance for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and early evening. Potential for slow moving thunderstorms, which may be accompanied by heavy rainfall. Overall rainfall not a concern, though. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees, which is still mild for this time of the year. Drying out for the late evening with the loss of daytime heating. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon, but best chances for rainfall will be overnight as a cold front moves through. Cooler start to the new workweek, but closer to average temperatures for this time of the year. Chance for showers early next week with windy conditions.

FRIDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUDS

LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 44

