AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 18°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring-like conditions returning for the start of the new workweek. Mild temperatures continue, but coming along with active weather. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. We hit our low early in the night, then warm into the low 40s through sunrise Tuesday. Moisture moving in and drizzle possible late.

TOMORROW:

Rain spreads across the Twin Tiers through Tuesday morning and continues into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times, but no hydro concerns. Breezy southwest wind helping our temperatures into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for afternoon highs, well above average for this time of the year. Steady rain then tapers to scattered showers for the evening, then isolated rainfall may stick around overnight. Clouds continue with patchy fog. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday. Occasional showers through the morning and afternoon with downpours again possible. Still, no hydro concerns. Highs again into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers for the evening and early overnight. Slight chance for a rumble of thunder with limited instability present. Drying out late. Lows near 40 degrees. Thursday is our best bet at a mainly dry day, but chance for showers returns for the evening and overnight. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Light showers around Friday and for the start of the weekend. Rain mixing with and turning to snow as temperatures get closer to average for this time of the year. High pressure settles back in Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. DRIZZLE LATE

LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: STRAY MORNING SHOWERS, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

