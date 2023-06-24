AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – More chances for showers and storms move through today. When will dry days return? Details below:

TODAY:

Shower and storm chances will continue as a low pressure system approaches our region. Warmer air will filter in as well, as highs will reach the lower eighties.

TONIGHT:

Shower chances will continue for the overnight as we remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures won’t drop too much, as lows will be in the lower to mid sixties.

REST OF WEEKEND:

Showers and storms continue into Sunday as well. More sunshine will peak through as skies will be partly cloudy. It will be warmer again with highs in the lower to mid eighties.

WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers and storms will persist into the start of the new work week. A cold front moves through on Tuesday bringing in some cooler air. We drop to the seventies for highs starting on Tuesday. Showers will be all that remains for Wednesday into Thursday before drying up on Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. DRIER

HIGH: 80