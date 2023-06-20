AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 20TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 20TH: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Official start of summer being Wednesday and it will definitely feel like it. Most staying dry, but rain chances quick to return this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weak disturbance combined with heating allowing for scattered to isolated showers for the evening into the early overnight. Rainfall tapers after sunset as we lose heating. Drying out with decreasing clouds through late. Valley fog possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Most staying dry for the official start of summer on Wednesday, but afternoon isolated showers possible. Seasonable with highs near 80 degrees. Increasing high clouds for the afternoon as low pressure to our south lifts north. Staying dry through midnight, but stray showers possible late. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure moving up from the south brings a chance for occasional showers starting Thursday. System stalls and impacts the region Friday, through the weekend, and possibly early next week. Potential for heavy rainfall at times Friday and for the weekend, so keeping an eye on the risk for isolated flooding. Otherwise, summer heat and humidity staying strong into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS AFTER SUNSET. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram