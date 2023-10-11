AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11th: 40°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower. More rain will be possible for the weekend as a low pressure system moves in. Details below:

TODAY:

It will be warmer today with highs in the lower sixties. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a shower.

TONIGHT:

Skies will decease a bit to partly cloudy for the overnight. It will be cool for your overnight with lows in the lower forties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We cool off a bit for Thursday with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Skies remain the same for Friday with highs cooling to the mid fifties as a cold front approaches. Showers start on Saturday to start off the weekend as the cold front moves through. Showers continue into Sunday. Both days this weekend will only reach the lower fifties.

NEXT WEEK:

Shower chances continue to start off the new work week along with breezy conditions. Highs rise to the mid fifties for Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE LATE NIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 45

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55