AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy today ahead of an increase in winds into midweek and showers push into the area. More details below:

TODAY:

Stubborn clouds with us again today as we stay mostly cloudy. Dry weather will be the case though. Temperatures reach close to average for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows stay mild as winds are out of the south and will be breezy. Gusts could reach over 20 mph at times. Clouds continue to hold tonight and showers move in late.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers push through the area Wednesday and are all with a strong cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front are well above average and then quickly drop behind it. Winds will also be increasing with gusts upwards of 40-50 mph possible at times.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For Thursday, windy conditions continue and will help usher in lake-effect snow showers early in the day. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Dry weather returns Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures reach close to average for the day. Another cold front enters the region Saturday bringing our next round of showers and a drop in temperatures going into Sunday. We do dry out for Sunday with some broken cloud cover. Showers do not move back in until late Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

