AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 49°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Happy Thursday! Some patchy fog is welcoming our day and so is mostly cloudy conditions. We stay mostly cloudy today and a passing light shower is possible. Most stay dry today. A spotty shower is possible early tonight but most still remain dry. Through the overnight hours, we are dry and clouds decrease. This sets the stage for a mostly sunny day on Friday with comfortable conditions. Highs reach the low 70s on Friday.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions continue for Saturday. We are also cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds type of day and we stay dry for another day. Our next weather maker moves in for the start of the next workweek. There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance for a lingering shower continues for Wednesday. Aside from that, we see a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday. Temperatures are in the 70s for the start of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PASSING SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter