AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 20TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 20TH: 54°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Monday! It is a quiet start to the week. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Upper-level moisture is filtering in ahead of a warm front. High-level clouds are moving in for parts of Steuben and Tioga county PA. These clouds move east later today. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s. Clouds really filter in tonight with that warm front entering our area. An isolated shower is possible tonight. Tuesday starts mostly cloudy but becomes more of a mix of sun and clouds day. An isolated shower is possible once again during the day but showers become more likely Tuesday night.

Our warm front stalls across the area Tuesday night and becomes a focal point for moisture. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm develop Tuesday night. These showers and storms continue Wednesday as a cold front moves in. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid 80s. We stay in the 80s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday is a dry day and we are mostly sunny. Dry weather holds for Friday and it is a mix of sun and clouds day. Clouds decrease throughout Saturday but there is a slight chance for showers. A frontal system moves in Sunday and shower chances return.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

