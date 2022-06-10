AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 51°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Happy Friday! It is a pleasant end to the week. We see mostly sunny conditions and comfortable weather. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, clouds filter in but we stay dry. This is ahead of our next area of low pressure which moves in for Saturday. The morning is mainly dry for Saturday but rain showers develop and move through during the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Sunday sees the better chance for thunderstorms and rain showers are more widespread throughout the day. Rain accumulation looks light this weekend but localized downpours are possible with any thunderstorms that do develop.

A stray shower lingers Monday morning but we dry out throughout the day. Some sunshine also returns. Temperatures increase for the next workweek. We rise near 80 on Monday and into the 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions for Tuesday. Wednesday is also mostly sunny but clouds increase late day and shower chances return. These showers continue for Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

