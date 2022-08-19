AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Happy Friday! Patchy fog starting our day once again with some reduced visibility. The fog will lift by mid-morning and then we will have a dry and mostly sunny day. Temperatures today rise into the mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog develops late overnight and into tomorrow morning, especially in those valley locations. An unsettled weather pattern starts this weekend. It is a dry start on Saturday but showers and thunderstorms develop late in the day. These are driven by daytime heating, so we dry out Saturday night. For Sunday, an area of low pressure starts to move in. This sets off some showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Some may linger into the early overnight.

Our area of low pressure really starts to move in for Monday and is our best opportunity at widespread rain during the next seven days. Also, with all this moisture in the air, we are getting muggy starting this weekend and continuing into midweek. Temperatures also remain in 80s through Thursday. More showers and thunderstorms develop on Tuesday but some sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance for showers on both Wednesday and Thursday. These will be driven by daytime heating, so if any showers develop, they would be rather isolated.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

