AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

High pressure builds into the region Thursday night. Turning clear and cool for the overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s for overnight lows.

High pressure settles overhead Friday and for the start of the weekend. Mostly sunny and dry Friday. Breezy and pleasant with low humidity. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Cool overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

High pressure in control of the region through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine Saturday. Another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Cool overnight with lows nearing 50 degrees. Increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday night and early next week with low pressure moving back into the region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

