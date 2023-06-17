AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly sunny skies will be with us today. When will the rain return? More details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog is with us for your early morning. It will start to clear out for mid morning. Otherwise skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. The chance for a stray shower will be possible though as we get into the afternoon. We will warm up just a bit with highs in the lower seventies.

TONIGHT:

Few passing clouds will be with us for your overnight. We will cool off to the lower fifties with again a chance for some fog. A breeze of 0-10 mph will be with us as well.

TOMORROW:

Skies will be partly cloudy to end the weekend on Sunday. Chances for an isolated shower will be with us for the afternoon and evening. We warm up to the mid seventies for your Father’s Day.

START OF WORK WEEK:

Isolated showers will move through our region on Monday in the afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower eighties. The main day for rain this week will be on Tuesday. Isolated showers will be with us again for Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85