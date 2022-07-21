AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Happy Thursday! It is another warm start today with temperatures in the 70s and humid conditions. A weak cold front is moving through this morning resulting in a partly cloudy sky. We turn mostly sunny throughout the day. For the afternoon, temperatures reach near 90 with humid conditions. Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to develop during the afternoon and into the early evening. Not all of us will see these showers and storms. Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s and we are mostly clear. Friday is another hot and humid day with temperatures in the low 90s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat being damaging winds.

No relief from the summer heat and humidity is expected for the weekend. We are in the low to mid 90s and stay humid. Saturday is a dry day with mostly sunny conditions. A cold front enters from the West for Sunday and brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. These showers linger into Monday. The good news is that this cold front will give us a break from the heat and humidity. Temperatures return to the 80s from the beginning to middle of next week and humidity drops. We are mostly sunny on Tuesday and see a little more clouds on Wednesday but still stay dry.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS. BREEZY & MUGGY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & MUGGY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & MUGGY.

HIGH: 94 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. BREEZY & HUMID

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

