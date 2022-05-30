AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30TH: 48°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Happy Monday! The weather is going to be great for the holiday. We are mostly sunny today with dry weather. By this afternoon, we are getting hot and muggy. Temperatures today rise into the low 90s. Overnight, lows are in the low 60s. A little more cloud cover tonight as we are partly cloudy. Sunshine returns again for Tuesday as we are mostly sunny once again. There is a little more moisture present on Tuesday, so spotty drizzle is possible but most stay dry and enjoy the sunshine. Tuesday will also be humid along with the heat.

Changes move in for Wednesday, A cold front moves in from the Northwest and brings rain showers throughout the day. During the afternoon and early evening, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. Main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging wind and large hail. On Thursday, a weather system moves through to our south which results in some passing showers being possible mainly across the Northern Tier. Aside from that, we are mostly cloudy and near average temperature wise.

The 70s hold through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Sunshine makes a return for Friday and so does dry weather. These conditions remain for the weekend. Throughout the weekend, we are less humid.

Have a great holiday!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY DRIZZLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PASSING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

