AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet weather day with mostly sunny conditions. The heat and humidity is on the increase today. Highs reach the upper 80s today and we get humid this afternoon. Overnight, a warm front moves in bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm potential. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible tonight. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s. Showers and an isolated rumble of thunder linger into Thursday morning. Drier conditions move in late morning and into the early afternoon. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe in strength. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Things start to settle down on Friday. Sunshine returns and we start to get comfortable humidity wise again. The weekend is cooler with temperatures near 70 for our highs and sunshine continues. It is shaping up to be a nice weekend.

Clouds return Monday and shower chances move in for late day. Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs also reach back into the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

