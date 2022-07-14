AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 14TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Happy Thursday! Low-level clouds are starting our day but will not be the case for the whole day. An area of high pressure is building in and results in mostly sunny conditions. Lingering moisture this afternoon and into the early evening may fire off some isolated light showers but most look to stay dry. Temperatures today rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, that area of high pressure has taken the reigns, so we are dry and mostly clear. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 50s. High pressure remains in control for Friday and Saturday, so we stay dry and mostly sunny.

Relief is in sight for the dry conditions we have been seeing. An unsettled weather pattern starts on Sunday and continues through Wednesday. This involves multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We also see humidity start to increase on Sunday and we stay humid into the middle of next week. The summer heat is also with us as temperatures are well into the 80s.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter