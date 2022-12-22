AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 21°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returns for the end of the workweek. Details below:

Multiple Weather Alerts in effect for the Twin Tiers.

TONIGHT:

Snow turning to rain Thursday evening as temperatures warm above freezing. A gusty south/southeast wind, with gusts over 30 mph for the overnight, will usher warmer temperatures into the area. Lows in the upper 30s for the evening, then warming into the low 40s into the predawn hours. Occasional rain showers for the overnight. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt causes a concern for minor/isolated flooding, mainly for poor drainage areas and small streams/creeks.

FRIDAY:

Rain will be the main precipitation type Friday morning with temperatures near 40 degrees. Cold front moves through early in the morning, which will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. From near 40 degrees in the morning, to the teens for the afternoon, then single digits for the overnight. Rain turns to snow by midmorning as temperatures fall, then chance for snow showers continues through late day. With this sharp drop of temperatures, this poses another concern for a flash freeze. After a full night and morning of rainfall and rapidly dropping temperatures, ice is looking likely with travel hazards yet another concern. Next concern turns to increasing winds with the cold front. Gusts over 45 mph possible for the afternoon, which could lead to scattered power outages.

Stray snowfall for the overnight, mainly for western and central New York. The Twin Tiers will see 1-3″ average snowfall for the day. Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend, especially Friday night, Christmas Eve. and Christmas morning. Feels like temperatures between -20 to -30 degrees Friday night and Saturday morning, then well below zero again into Christmas morning. Highs Saturday in the teens, then lows back into the single digits. Saturday and Christmas day may see a stray flurry with winds in favor of lake-effect. Highs Sunday near 20 degrees. Stray flurries around early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: OCCASIONAL RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 15 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY DROPS/FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

