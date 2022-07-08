AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Friday! We are waking up this morning mostly clear. Sunshine starts our day but building cloud cover will be the story this afternoon and into the evening. This will be with a weak cold front moving in. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this cold front, so we look to just see increasing clouds. Temperatures today reach the mid 80s and we will be muggy this afternoon. Overnight, lows are near 60 and clouds decrease as an area of high pressure moves in. Throughout the weekend, high pressure remains in control which allows for plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and comfortable conditions. Highs are near 80 both days.

A change in winds results in humidity returning for Monday and we start to feel the heat. Temperatures reach the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with humid conditions. Monday is a dry and mostly sunny day but the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Tuesday. This will be with a frontal system. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday as we enter an unsettled pattern. We could really use the rain due to how dry it has been.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

