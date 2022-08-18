AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Happy Thursday! It is quite the foggy start to the day. The fog lifts by mid-morning. Aside from the fog today, we are mostly cloudy and see isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today reach the low 80s for highs. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s with mostly clear conditions as high pressure builds in. This allows for mostly sunny conditions on Friday and a dry day. A wind out of the southwest also allows temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Active weather returns for Saturday with showers and thunderstorms developing late day. Muggy conditions also return for Saturday and hold for Sunday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop on Sunday and temperatures are in the mid 80s. Neither day this weekend will be a washout, you just need to keep the rain gear on standby. We stay unsettled Monday through Wednesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the low 80s for the beginning and middle of next week and we stay muggy.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

