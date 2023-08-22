AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22ND: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine and dry Tuesday. Next weather-maker provides a change of scenery starting Wednesday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure keeping us quiet for the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover with a light wind setting the stage for a cool overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds Wednesday as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for spotty light rainfall before sunset, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms increases for the overnight. Potential for a few downpours through the overnight. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Periods of rainfall continue Thursday with on-and-off again showers and isolated thunderstorms. Again, potential for a few downpours through the overnight. Highs into the low to mid 70s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Friday and Saturday as weak fronts move through, but not a washout. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. High pressure then provides mainly dry conditions Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

