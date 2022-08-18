AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Upper-level low that has been impacting the region since early in the week is moving out as high pressure builds in. Drying out Thursday evening and turning mainly clear for the overnight. Areas of fog developing in valley locations. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Slightly warmer with a change in winds, to out of the west/southwest Friday. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s. Dry Friday night under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend, but it won’t be a washout with plenty breaks of dry weather. Highs for the weekend into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely early next week with a frontal system moving into the region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT WITH DECREASING CLOUDS. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

