AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 76°
AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 50°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:19 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling like early fall with some sunshine to end the workweek. Details on how long the sun will last below:
TONIGHT:
Decreasing clouds for the evening and turning clear for the overnight. Patchy river valley fog possible. Cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.
TOMORROW:
High pressure over the region brings sunshine for Friday. Dry and pleasant for the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. Mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Upper-level moisture from the storm system off the coast, in the form of upper-level clouds, grazes our region Saturday. Overall, still mostly sunny and nice. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday. Dry for the afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and continues into Monday, but does not look like a washout. High pressure builds back into the region midweek.
THURSDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY RIVER VALLEY FOG
LOW: 41
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 42
SATURDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 45
SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 52
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORM
HIGH: 70 LOW: 49
TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 52
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram