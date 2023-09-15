AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 50°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful end to the workweek and a cool but pleasant start to the weekend. Dry Saturday, but rainfall chances in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear and cool for the overnight with lows nearing 40 degrees. Patchy river valley fog possible.

WEEKEND:

Upper-level moisture from Hurricane Lee spinning off the coast, in the form of upper-level clouds, grazes our region Saturday. Overall, still mostly sunny and nice. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday. Dry through most of the day, but chance for scattered rainfall returns by late afternoon and continues for the overnight. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows nearing 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers Monday, then just a slight chance for Tuesday. Overall rainfall will be light and limited in coverage. Highs near 70 degrees. High pressure builds back into the region midweek bringing dry conditions.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY RIVER VALLEY FOG

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS/MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

