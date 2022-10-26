AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 36°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

TODAY:

Another day with above average temperatures and showers in the forecast. A cold front is moving in today bringing an increase in clouds and also some showers late in the day. Ahead of the cold front, we see above average temperatures. As the cold front moves through, we get breezy.

TONIGHT:

Winds decrease tonight and quieter weather returns behind the front. Overnight, we are dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain above average.

TOMORROW:

Dry air filters in from the northwest on Thursday and results in decreasing cloud cover, sunshine returning, and a dry day. Temperatures are also closer to average for the day as that cooler air moves in behind the cold front.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Near average temperatures and dry weather continues into the weekend. We also see sunshine for Friday and especially Saturday. Clouds increase for Sunday ahead of our next area of low pressure. This moves in Monday and brings the chance for showers. More rounds of showers are expected for Tuesday. Neither day will be a rainy day. Both days will just contain some on and off showers.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter