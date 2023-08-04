AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4th: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Our area will be drying out overnight leaving behind a pleasant weekend. When will rain return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We will dry out as we get into the overnight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper fifties to near sixty.

SATURDAY:

Dry conditions will continue as we get into the start of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with some patchy fog in the morning. It will be cooler, with highs in the lower eighties.

END OF WEEKEND:

We continue to be on the dry side on Sunday. Skies remain partly cloudy with highs rising to the me eighties.

WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will be possible as we start off the new work week on Monday. Chances will be greatest in the morning and afternoon. Highs will drop into the lower eighties. Shower chances will linger into Tuesday. Drier conditions will move in on Wednesday for midweek. Then shower chances will return on Thursday into Friday. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid eighties, and will drop to near eighty by Friday.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80