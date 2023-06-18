AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Partly cloudy skies with isolated shower chances in the afternoon. How long will rain chances stick around? Details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be partly cloudy to end the weekend today. Chances for an isolated shower will be with us for the afternoon and evening along with the chance for a rumble of thunder. We warm up to the mid seventies for your Father’s Day.

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions will be with us for the overnight. Clouds will move in and out of our region so we will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the lower fifties.

WORK WEEK:

We will be mainly dry to start off the new work week on Monday. That chance for a stray shower still remains though, under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the lower eighties. The main day for rain this week will be on Tuesday. The chance for an isolated storm will be with us for Tuesday. Isolated showers will be with us again for Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry conditions will return for Thursday, before isolated showers filter in to end the work week on Friday.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84