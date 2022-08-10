AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Wednesday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weak cold front with limited moisture moves through Thursday. Passing light shower and thunderstorm possible for the afternoon. Any rainfall staying light and short lived. Highs near 80 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Cool but dry overnight. Mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure settles overhead Friday and for the weekend. Mostly sunny and dry Friday. Breezy and pleasant with low humidity. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Cool overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. High pressure in control of the region for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday, then increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance for rainfall returns early next week with low pressure moving back into the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LIGHT PASSING SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter