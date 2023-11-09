AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds stick around for the end of the workweek. Passing shower possible late in the day Friday and for the start of the weekend. Quiet weather quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying dry for the overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop to near 40 degrees for overnight lows.

TOMORROW:

Cold front pushes into the region Friday, but with limited moisture. Broken clouds with a passing light shower possible through late in the day. Otherwise, breezy and seasonable. Highs into the low 50s. Intervals of clouds overnight. Lows near freezing.

WEEKEND:

Friday’s cold front turns winds in favor of lake-enhancement for Saturday morning. Light shower possible early in the day, but most staying dry. Decreasing clouds for the second half of the day as dry air and high pressure build into the region. Highs Saturday into the low 40s, then overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Some sunshine for Sunday and dry. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows into the 20s.

NEXT WEEK:

Weak disturbance grazes our area early next week. Stray shower possible late Monday and Tuesday, but most staying dry. High pressure in place through midweek providing quiet conditions. Highs near average, or slightly above, through midweek.

FRIDAY: TIMES OF SUN AND CLOUDS. PASSING PM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PASSING AM SHOWER. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36