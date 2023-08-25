AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25TH: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Drying out late Friday night. Stray to isolated rainfall around for the weekend. Otherwise, a little more sunshine heading our way. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Spotty light showers for the evening, then coming to an end for the overnight. Broken clouds, light winds and moisture from the day’s rainfall helping for areas of fog to develop. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEEKEND:

Weak front moves through Saturday with limited moisture. Chance for stray to isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a washout. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Isolated shower around for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. High pressure builds in Sunday, which will keep most of us dry. Weak disturbance, though, brings a slight chance for a pop-up shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for showers returns Monday and continues into midweek with the best chances being on Wednesday. Highs into the 70s. High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. BROKEN CLOUDS & AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 62

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

