AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25th: 20°

CHRISTMAS’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

CHRISTMAS’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Patchy fog moves back in overnight before showers stick around the region for midweek. We start to cool back off on Thursday as a low pressure system moves through to our south. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will be possible for the overnight primarily after midnight. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with lows dropping into the upper thirties.

TUESDAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday tomorrow. Chances for showers start to be possible late in the morning and into the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach near fifty.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain will be more likely on Wednesday for midweek Skies will be overcast with highs into the lower fifties. Scattered showers continue into Thursday as a low pressure system moves by south of us. It will be cooler because of this, with highs in the upper forties. Chances for a shower mixed with some wintry precipitation will be possible to round out the work week on Friday. It will be much cooler, with highs only near forty. After that, we dry out for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy both for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper thirties.

NEXT WEEK:

We start off the new work week on Monday with continued mostly cloudy skies and highs persisting in the upper thirties.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

NEW YEARS DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 39