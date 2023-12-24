AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24th: 21°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Patchy fog will move in after midnight tonight before we have a pleasant Christmas. Temperatures will be above average on Monday before rain moves in starting on Tuesday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will form primarily after midnight. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper thirties.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

It will be pleasant for Christmas Day on Monday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the lower fifties!

WORK WEEK:

Showers return to the region on Tuesday primarily in the afternoon. Otherwise we will remain mostly cloudy with highs near fifty. Rain will continue and strengthen on Wednesday for midweek. Highs continue to be in the lower fifties. Rain will continue into Thursday as well with highs in the upper forties to near fifty. A front moves in on Friday turning the rain into snow. We will see flurries on Friday as highs will only reach the lower forties.

WEEKEND:

We dry out for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs in the upper thirties to near forty both days.

CHRISTMAS DAY: PATCHY FOG. BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: SCATTERED PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 40