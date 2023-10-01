AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1st: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1st: 44°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Pleasant conditions and warmth continues into the new workweek. What’s in store for the region for the weekend? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy fog will again be possible primarily after midnight. It will be on the warmer side, with lows in the mid fifties.

MONDAY:

We start off the new work week with pleasant conditions! Skies will be mostly sunny, with lots of warmth. Highs will be near eighty with a northerly breeze of about 0-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Pleasant conditions continue into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, and will increase to partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid eighties. Showers will move in starting Thursday overnight and will continue into Friday and throughout the weekend. Highs fall to the low seventies by Friday. Then in the low sixties on Saturday, and into the mid fifties by Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56