AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry and quiet today. Showers and thunderstorms are quick to return for Saturday. More details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog and lingering showers are starting our day. The showers will move out in the early morning hours and the fog will lift by mid-morning. For the remainder of the day, we see a mix of sun and clouds while also staying dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase with showers moving in late tonight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be an active day as showers and thunderstorms move through due to a cold front. During the afternoon and evening, some strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats being heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail. By Sunday, we are much more quiet. Clouds break apart and we turn mostly sunny. It is a dry and quiet end to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week starts off active as a low pressure system moves in for Monday and Tuesday. This leads to showers and thunderstorms to start the week. Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier with some sunshine returning.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 58

