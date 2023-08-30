AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30TH: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -Stubborn clouds lingering into early Wednesday night before high pressure takes hold. Sunshine and dry conditions for the end of the workweek. Details on how long it will last below:

TONIGHT:

Lingering clouds for the evening and early overnight. A few drops may be felt early on, but most staying dry. Gradual clearing after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds into the region Thursday. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Cooler than average for temperatures. Feeling like early fall with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clear and cool overnight with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure the main weather-maker for the end of the workweek, weekend and may last into early next week. Sunshine Friday and staying dry. Warming trend starting with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny holiday weekend ahead. Mainly dry, but a slight chance for a light shower Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise, heating up. Highs near 80 degrees Saturday, then mid 80s to near 90 degrees for Sunday. Staying dry early next week with highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SPRINKLES EARLY, GRADUAL CLEARING LATE

LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

