AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure brings another dry pleasant day for the end of the workweek. Changes ahead for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Another mainly clear and cool overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Valley fog developing late.

TOMORROW:

High pressure overhead for the start of Friday, but slowly sliding out of the region. Mostly sunny start to the day, then increasing high-level clouds for the afternoon. Dry and seasonable with highs near 70 degrees. Clouds continue to build for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Low pressure riding up the coast brings our next chance for rainfall this weekend. Potential for heavy rainfall with this system, which will be something we need to keep an eye on. Cloudy start to Saturday, then rainfall moves in from the south by late day. Best chances for rainfall in the Northern Tier, but may still extend into portions of the Southern Tier. Rainfall more likely across the Twin Tiers Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms also possible due to limited instability. Otherwise, cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs this weekend into the 60s and overnight lows into the 50s. Showers may linger early next week as low pressure is slow to exit the region. Highs next week into the 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

