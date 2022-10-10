AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:34 PM

Weak cold front moving through the region, coming along with limited moisture. Behind the front, high pressure builds back into the region. Decreasing clouds for the evening. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Weakening winds combining with no clouds setting the stage for a cold overnight with patchy frost and valley fog possible. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

High pressure allowing for plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Sunshine combined with a west/southwest wind helping temperatures to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs, slightly above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds late as high pressure moves out. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure continues to move out and upper-level moisture moves in Wednesday. Turning mainly cloudy with a late day stray shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Slow moving cold front moves in Thursday and coming along with plenty of moisture. Rain likely and a few isolated rumbles of thunder also possible. Rainfall amounts of 0.5-1″. Keeping an eye on Thursday’s weather as isolated flooding is a possibility. Highs near 60 degrees with a gusty south wind. Rainfall lingers for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Gradual clearing Friday as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs into the 50s. Dry start to the weekend with some sunshine. Chance for showers returns Sunday and for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 36

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. ISOLATED DAYTIME SHOWER POSSIBLE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

