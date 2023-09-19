AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure builds into the region providing quiet conditions for midweek. Sunshine returns and we are staying dry through at least Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Winds subside after dark, helping for valley fog to develop. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure sits over the region for midweek. Mostly sunny and pleasant for Wednesday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. Mostly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Valley fog late.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure bringing quiet conditions through the end of the workweek. Staying dry under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Seasonable temperatures with highs into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows mainly into the 40s to near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on how the weekend is going to play out. Potential for a storm system to move into the region this weekend, but models are trending farther southeast to have minimal impact on the region. Looking at a chance for stray rainfall by, continuing Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: FEW MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

