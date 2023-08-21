AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21ST: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mainly dry start to the workweek. Pleasant Tuesday, then a change of scenery for Wednesday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Lows level clouds gradually clear our, but upper-level clouds continue for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure providing a pleasant afternoon Tuesday. Few high clouds overhead, but staying dry and feeling comfortable. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Increasing clouds Wednesday as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for spotty light rainfall before sunset, then chance for scattered showers increases for the overnight. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Periods of rainfall continue Thursday. Highs into the 70s. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Friday, but not a washout. Highs approaching 80 degrees. Few light showers possible to start the weekend before high pressure builds back into the region.

MONDAY NIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LINGERING HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 54

TUESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

