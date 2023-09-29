AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 45°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure providing a cloudy end to the workweek. Change of scenery in store for us this weekend, coming along with warmer temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture from low pressure to our east allowing for lingering cloud cover through the overnight. Fog also develops. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND:

High pressure builds into the region this weekend. Decreasing clouds Saturday morning and sunshine the case for the afternoon. Warming up with the help of sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly clear with valley fog overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine in store for us Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear with valley fog overnight. Lows again nearing 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure in place through most of the workweek. Sunshine continues along with dry conditions. Staying mild for this time of the year with highs near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING CLOUDS & FOG

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram