AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 12TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 12TH: 43°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure moves out and a weak disturbance grazes our area for the start of the weekend. Mild start to the weekend, but noticeably cooler by Sunday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

A weak disturbance approaches our area. Upper-level moisture in place in the form of mid and high-level clouds through the overnight. Mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND:

Weak disturbance grazing our area Saturday. Models trending south and west with the placement of this system, with the only impact for the Twin Tiers being mid and high-level clouds. Filtered sunshine starts our Saturday, then late day clearing following a cold front that moves through. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Noticeably cooler Sunday in the wake of the cold front with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mid and high-level clouds again filtering overhead, but dry conditions will continues. Overnight lows mid 30s to near 40 degrees with patchy frost possible.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry start to the new workweek with high pressure in place. Highs Monday near 70 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Cold front Tuesday brings a chance for showers and a drop in temperatures for midweek. High pressure builds in following the cold front. Chance for showers returns Friday into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, THEN LATE DAY CLEARING

HIGH: 77 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

