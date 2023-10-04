AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 43°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is another foggy start to the day with dense fog in some locations. This fog will lift into the mid to late morning hours. After the fog lifts, we see plenty of sunshine with well above average temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry but high-level clouds increase.

TOMORROW:

Clouds continue to build on Thursday but we continue to stay dry and temperatures remain above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our weather pattern gets more active going into Friday and the days that follow. A cold front moves in Friday bringing isolated showers in the morning with more widespread showers and thunderstorms developing late day. This system interacts with the remnants of the tropical system Philippe as it moves into New England which enhances the system. Winds over the weekend will gust as high as 30 mph and leads to widespread rain on Saturday. Showers linger Sunday and into the start of next week. We are also noticeably cooler.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram