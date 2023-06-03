AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3RD: 76°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3RD: 50°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns for Sunday. How long does it last? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Dry and quiet tonight with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s.
TOMORROW:
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday as high pressure is in control. Temperatures are seasonable for the end of the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK:
On Monday, we are mostly sunny with showers and isolated thunderstorms popping up late in the day. This is the same story for Tuesday. We are mainly dry Wednesday with a stray shower possible. Temperatures are bit cooler into midweek. Shower chances increase going into Thursday before we dry out going into the Friday and Saturday timeframe.
Have a great night!
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 43
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 50
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 46
WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 49
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 46
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 52
