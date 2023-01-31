AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31ST: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mainly dry midweek under a mix of sun and clouds. Arctic cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weak disturbance moving in brings increasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly cloudy for the overnight. Slight chance for a shower, but most of the area staying dry. Lows in the low to mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Weak high pressure moves in for midweek. Wednesday will bring partly to mostly sunny conditions and dry weather. Highs near 30 degrees with a breezy westerly wind. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A mostly to partly sunny day Thursday. Breezy southwest winds in favor of warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Main concern for the week turns to an arctic cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night through Saturday. Friday’s wind chills most likely below zero through the day with actual highs only in the teens and overnight lows below zero. Gusty northwest wind also in favor of lake-effect Thursday night and Friday, but not expecting snow to amount to much. Warmer Sunday into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

