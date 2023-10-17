AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 38°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:23 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ridge of high pressure over the region midweek. Slight warming trend and most staying dry. Changes ahead by Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

Gradual drying and warming trend continues into midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Broken clouds for the morning and early afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees. Gradual clearing for the evening and overnight. Turning mostly clear and staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine early Thursday, but clouds quick to fill back into the region. Increasing winds out of the south helping our temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Dry through Thursday night, but changes ahead starting Friday. Frontal system moves in Friday bringing a chance for showers, especially by late day. Mainly cloudy and windy. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Widespread rain takes us through Friday night and continues Saturday. Potential for rain to be heavy at times. Windy and highs Saturday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Showers stick around Sunday. Windy and highs near 50 degrees. High pressure builds into the region early next week, which will help to dry us out.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram