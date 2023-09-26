AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 46°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds linger Tuesday, but sunshine is in the near future. Mainly dry midweek under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Slight warming trend into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear as high clouds filter in late overnight. Valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds into the region midweek. Mid/high-level clouds overhead Wednesday, but we are staying dry. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure holds during the day Thursday. Staying dry with mid/high-level clouds overhead. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Weak disturbance with limited moisture Thursday night and Friday bringing the chance for a stray shower. Little if any rainfall at all, though. High pressure builds in this weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

