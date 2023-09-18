AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 49°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainfall returning for the start of the workweek, but not lasting for long. Decreasing clouds Tuesday and quiet for midweek as high pressure sits over the region. Details on how long it will last below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. A west/northwest wind brings the chance for a lake-enhanced shower, but most staying dry. Little if any additional rainfall for the overnight. Patchy fog develops. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds into the region. Decreasing clouds for the morning, then turning mostly sunny for the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind keeping us just below average for temperatures with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure bringing quiet conditions through the end of the workweek. Staying dry under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Seasonable temperatures with highs into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows mainly into the 40s to near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on how the weekend is going to play out. Potential for a storm system to move into the region this weekend. Looking at a chance for rainfall by late Saturday, continuing Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 52

TUESDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: FEW MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram