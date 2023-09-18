AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 74°
AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 49°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainfall returning for the start of the workweek, but not lasting for long. Decreasing clouds Tuesday and quiet for midweek as high pressure sits over the region. Details on how long it will last below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. A west/northwest wind brings the chance for a lake-enhanced shower, but most staying dry. Little if any additional rainfall for the overnight. Patchy fog develops. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
TOMORROW:
High pressure builds into the region. Decreasing clouds for the morning, then turning mostly sunny for the afternoon. Breezy northwest wind keeping us just below average for temperatures with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK:
High pressure bringing quiet conditions through the end of the workweek. Staying dry under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Seasonable temperatures with highs into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows mainly into the 40s to near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on how the weekend is going to play out. Potential for a storm system to move into the region this weekend. Looking at a chance for rainfall by late Saturday, continuing Sunday and early next week.
MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS & PATCHY FOG
LOW: 52
TUESDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING & BREEZY
HIGH: 69 LOW: 44
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 72 LOW: 42
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 44
FRIDAY: FEW MID/HIGH CLOUDS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 53
SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 55
MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 51
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram