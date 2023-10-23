AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 36°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:14 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure over the region leading to a beautiful start to the workweek. Mostly sunny and pleasant Tuesday. Warming trend takes us through midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear for the evening and early overnight. Calm winds and limited to no cloud cover help for frost development. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Weak wave grazing our area early Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy for sunrise, but clouds are quick to move out for the afternoon. Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight. Lows into the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure at the surface keeping us fairly quiet this week. Weak waves moving through brings the potential for isolated showers Wednesday evening and night, then again Friday, but most staying dry. Warming trend the main weather story with temperatures going above average. Highs Wednesday near 70 degrees. Highs Thursday and Friday into the 70s. Cold front moves in this weekend, which will increase our chances for rainfall. Cooling trend takes us into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST LATE

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

