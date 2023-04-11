AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild and quiet today weather wise. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Quiet weather continues today with just some passing mid and high-level clouds. Our warming trend also continues with temperatures well above average today. Due to the recent dry weather, warm conditions, and a breezy day in store for us, there is an elevated wildfire risk today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some high clouds linger and we stay mild.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine is with us again on Wednesday and the warming trend continues with highs reaching even more above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry and quiet for the end of the week with temperatures feeling summer-like. As we go into the weekend, shower chances return. We are a little cooler but closer to average for the start of next week with a slight chance for showers.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

