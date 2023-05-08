AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8TH: 42°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Nice start to the workweek. Clouds Tuesday morning will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weak wave grazes our area from the southwest late. Main impact from this system being increasing clouds. Most of the area staying dry, but a stray shower possible late. Lows near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Lingering clouds in the morning giving way to sunshine for the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. A cool north breeze keeping us slightly cooler than average. Highs in the low to mid 60s. No clouds overnight combined with a calm wind setting the stage for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Patchy frost is possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine returns both Wednesday and Thursday. We will feel a slightly warming trend with help from the sun. Highs Wednesday near 70 degrees, then mid 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday. Lows both night into the 40s. Weak systems grazing our area Friday and Saturday. Stray shower possible, but most staying dry. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday and early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 38

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

