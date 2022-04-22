AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22ND: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22ND: 36°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Happy Friday! Lingering low-level clouds this morning are moving out and on the decrease. This sets the stage for a quiet end to the workweek. Mostly sunny conditions today with dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Highs today rise into the low 60s which is right where we should be for this time of the year. Some high-level clouds filter in late day and we then turn mostly cloudy tonight. Late overnight there is a slight chance for a shower. Our shower chances increase for Saturday. It is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with isolated showers possible. A majority of the showers on Saturday will be light. We also remain in the low 60s for highs on Saturday.

A warming trend continues into Sunday where highs really reach above average as we rise into the low to mid 80s. Sunday really is the better day this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds for the day and a slight chance for showers late. Any shower late in the day will be very isolated and light. Most of the showers stay to our east.

Shower chances really return for the next workweek and we see a cooling trend into the middle of the next week. Mostly cloudy conditions on Monday with rain showers and the potential for some thunderstorms late in the day. Showers take us into Tuesday and the cooling trend continues. We are back into the low 60s for our highs for the day. Isolated showers linger into Wednesday and we are cooler with highs in the upper 40s. The 50s make a comeback for Thursday and so does dry weather.

Have a great day and an amazing weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY. PASSING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter